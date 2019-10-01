Lloyd O. Hibbitts, Sr., 99, of Texas City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 while in his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m., prior to the services. Burial will follow at Galveston County Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Lloyd was born on March 23, 1920 to Ealy and Callie Hibbitts in Leakey, Texas. On Nov. 13, 1939 Lloyd joined the United States Army and served for 6 years as a Mess Sergeant and on Oct. 9, 1942, he married the love of his life, Annie Marlow Hibbitts. They were married for 60 wonderful years. Lloyd worked at Marathon Oil Company in Texas City and retired after 37 years of service. Lloyd was a Christian man. He loved God, his church and was an avid reader of his holy bible daily. He was a member of West Haven Church of Christ in Texas City.
Lloyd enjoyed the outdoors. He had a great love for gardening. You would always see him out in the garden growing tomatoes and lots of vegetables. This was his favorite hobby. For many years, Lloyd also raised beagles. He had many beagles which he trained for rabbit hunting. He could be seen out in the pastures of Texas City with all his hunting buddies. Lloyd also was mechanically inclined and could repair and build almost anything. He would always help people who would ask for assistance with repairs on their lawn equipment. Lloyd was also one of the oldest remaining 1947 Texas City disaster survivors.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ealy and Callie Hibbitts; sisters, Era Martin and Flora Livensailor and beautiful wife Annie Hibbitts.
Lloyd is survived by this only son, Lloyd O. (Skip) Hibbitts, Jr. and wife Bernice Hibbitts and only precious granddaughter, Brittany Nicole Hibbitts. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his spoiled rotten dogs, Daisy and Pebbles. Lloyd was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and will be deeply missed.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Bich G. Nguyen for seventeen wonderful years of taking care of our dad. He is a major reason that he lived so long with his excellent care. Doctor Nguyen said that he only had one other patient older than dad in his professional career. We would also like to thank the wonderful caretakers that helped take care of dad during the last week of his life, Erica, Cynthia, Janit, Naomi, Patricia, Shirley and Tava.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.