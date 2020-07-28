Charles Thomas Honc, 94, of La Marque, passed away Saturday July 25, 2020, at his residence. Charles was born September 21, 1925, in Yoakum, Texas, to John and Marie Honc.
Charles served in the United States Army during WWII, retired from the railroad after 34 years of service, was a member of St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, in Texas City and enjoyed racing pigeons and dancing.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Honc. Charles is survived by his daughter Veronica Honc, four sons: Warren Honc (Traci), Randy Honc, Jim Honc, and Ron Honc (Vikki); six grandchildren: Blake (Julia), Waylon, Taylor, Madison, Jimmy (Catherine), Joshua, and Jessica; four great grandchildren: Joshua, Ava, Carter and Savannah.
We want to thank Reba Broussard and Megan Harvey his providers for the past two years and Matt Soni from Texas Home Health Hospice.
A visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am, Thursday, July 30, 2020, at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. A service will follow at 11:00am, at the funeral home, with Deacon John Carrillo officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, in Hitchcock. Warren Honc, Randy Honc, Jim Honc, Ron Honc, Blake Honc and Joshua Honc will serve as pallbearers.
