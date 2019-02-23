Captain Theron Leon “Whitey” Varvil, 91 years young, enthusiastically went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ. He had a beautiful rags-to-riches story that humbly began February 4, 1928, on a farm eight miles outside of Paragould, AR. He was the last of nine children born to a sharecropper, William E. Varvil, and Jeanette Francis Thierry, a direct descendant of Francois Thierry of Chateau-Thierry in France.
One of Capt. Varvil's most cherished memories was swinging on his sister Irma’s gate when he was eight and praying to God for a bicycle. His prayer was answered when he was thirteen. He saved up $2 and his brother Eaul loaned him $6. He bought a used Western Flyer bike from the Western Auto store. He said he put at least 100,000 miles on that bike, changed tires numerous times and did the maintenance himself. He caught wind that a boy wanted to give up his paper route. He went to the Paragould Daily Press and told Mrs. Wright that he wanted a job. She asked him how old he was to which he replied, “Thirteen.” She told him he needed to be fourteen. The next week, he went back and told Mrs. Wright that he wanted a job, and she asked him how old he was and he told her again, “Thirteen.” She told him he needed to be fourteen. The next week, he went back to the Paragould Daily Press and once again told Mrs. Wright that he wanted a job. She asked him how old he was, and he looked her in her eye and said, “Fourteen.” She told him to go to the post office and get his social security number. He also worked at the Paragould Country Club from 14-16 years of age.
Capt. Varvil was an avid reader his whole life. He found out that he could borrow books from the library for free and eventually read, Two Years Before the Mast. It was the first time he knew anything about the sea. When he was sixteen, he saw a sign in the Paragould U.S. Post Office window that said, “Maritime Service 16 Years Old.” He immediately signed up and knew he wanted to spend his life at sea. Because he was a minor, his father had to give permission. His father asked him, “Boy, are you sure this is what you want to do with your life?” He said, “Yes, I'm sure,” and his father signed the papers.
Capt. Varvil was accepted into the Maritime Service and took a train to Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, N.Y., to train as a merchant marine in 1944. After thirteen weeks, he went to sea on liberty ships and delivered Sherman tanks to the Allied Forces in Europe. Capt. Varvil celebrated his seventeenth birthday in Swantze, Wales. He was soon introduced to bar brawls and women. He led a true seaman's life for many years going from port to port all over the world. He spent many nights locked up for disorderly conduct.
In 1948, Capt. Varvil decided to make Galveston, TX his home port. He met the most beautiful woman he’d ever seen at the Longhorn Bar on 23rd St., Jean Edwards Golias.
They were drinking partners for many years and told each other of their lovers' woes. Jean shared everything about Les Himes who was an Australian seaman working on American ships. He shared everything about Madeleine, a lover in Antwerp, Belgium.
For years, the Arkansas Draft Board was trying to draft Capt. Varvil, a WWII combat war veteran, into the Army which he successfully evaded until 1953. Two FBI agents in black suits came aboard the ship, “Doctor Lykes,” which was about to leave Houston for Korea. He immediately went to Army basic training in Ft Bliss, TX. Afterwards, he went to computer fire control school where the computers were 4' wide, 5-6’ tall, had twenty-nine amplifiers and six tubes. Every student had to be cleared for top secret. He found out that the FBI had visited his mother in Paragould, AR. He wanted to be close to Madeleine so he volunteered to go to Europe. Sadly, for him, he was stationed in Tully, Greenland in -50° weather for a whole year and worked and taught not as his MO fire control specialist but in communications and then received an honorable discharge.
Capt. Varvil came back to Galveston, and a mutual friend of his and Jean’s, “black-haired Jerry,” insisted he had to meet Jean’s baby. She took Capt. Varvil and a couple of friends to Gram's house, and Gram brought out 9-month-old Karol. Karol stuck her little arms out to Capt. Varvil who held her and has been smitten with her ever since. He caught a ship, the Genevieve Lykes, to Belgium and made up his mind to say goodbye to Madeleine. He told her she deserved better than him, a drunken seaman. All of their plans and dreams were disseminated as they stood at the dock in the cold winter with tears in their eyes and said goodbye. He said it was the hardest thing he’s ever had to do.
Capt. Varvil and Jean Edwards Golias were married January 8, 1960. He took a job on the Texas Department of Transportation ferry which was supposed to be six months long in 1960 and stayed until his retirement in 1989. Capt. Varvil was promoted to Commodore. In lieu of his full time job as ferry captain, he and Jean started a shrimping business from 1974-1985. They traveled together and played in bridge tournaments all over. Jean made life master in 1988 and Capt. Varvil made life master in 1994. Jean died on July 25, 2001. They were married 41 years.
Capt. Varvil enjoyed fishing trips with family and friends on his 53' Hatarass, the Astros, Star Trek, and worldwide cruises with his childhood friend, Flo Bowlin. The highlights of his life were his daughter, Karol, and grandson, Joe. A notable milestone that Capt. Varvil was proud of was 53 years of sobriety thanks to Alcoholics Anonymous and his sponsor, Neil Matlock. He lived and died by the Serenity Prayer: “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”
Capt. Varvil said that he was the luckiest man on Earth to be so loved by all of Jean’s children and family. He was preceded in death by wife, Jean Edwards Golias Varvil, father and mother, William E. Varvil and Jeanette Frances Thierry Varvil, his siblings, Thelma Theral Varvil, Blanche Kathryn Varvil, Rachel May Varvil, Vera Pauline Varvil, Ferman Edwin Varvil, Erma Viola Varvil, Paul Marion Varvil, and Willis Eual Varvil.
He is survived by his son, Tipton Lee Golias and Ann of Beaumont, TX, daughters Lynn Golias Gamblin and Joe Neal of Houston, TX, and Karol Kristine Deem and husband Bob Deem of Galveston, TX, and lifelong friend, Ms. Flo Bowlin of Paragould, AR. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and friends.
Capt. Varvil and Jean were dedicated donators to the Salvation Army and Paralyzed Veterans. Capt. Varvil enjoyed watching Joel Osteen’s sermons and says to go to any bible-based church and worship the Lord.
Capt. Varvil had leukemia. He was diagnosed in March 2018. The family would like to thank Dr. Jesse Gordon, Dr. Bagi Jana and all of the nurses at UTMB Galveston and Heart of Texas Hospice and his loyal housekeeper, Vicky. Capt. Varvil insisted that Dr. Beverly Crusher could cure his disease. He had a fascinating life and was loved by so many people. He will be missed by everyone who knew him: family, friends, neighbors, and acquaintances. We love you, Whitey.
Body was willed to UTMB to benefit medical students. Cremated remains will be scattered at a future date in Arkansas, Texas and Gulf of Mexico. Captain prefers no money spent on flowers. Memorials can be sent to Salvation Army.
Celebration of Life Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday February 26, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 Tremont (23rd Street) Galveston, TX. Tribute can be posted on www.carnesbrothers.com
