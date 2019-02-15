Jeffery Lee Mayeux Sr., 61, of La Marque, TX, passed away on February 11, 2019, at his home in Texas City.
Jeff was born in La Marque to Lloyd and Katy Mayeux on June 30, 1957. He graduated from La Marque High School and shortly after, he married Marian Mayeux on July 27, 1979. Jeff was a well-known locksmith in the community and owner of J&M Lockshop for 37 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Henry. Jeff is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marian, and his four children - Timothy Mayeux and wife, Kelli, of Monument, Colorado; Tiffany Mayeux and husband, David Howard, of Texas City, Texas; Jeff Mayeux Jr. and wife, Krystina, of Texas City, Texas; and Rebecca Osteen and husband, Jonmichael, of Texas City, Texas. He is also survived by his three brothers - Michael, Larry, and Robert Mayeux and two sisters Angela Werner and Sandra Morton. Jeff is also survived by 10 grandchildren - Bradley, Matthew, Tim Jr., Savanna, Caleb, Alexis, Abigail, Allyson, Carter, and Aubrey, as well as his one great-grandchild Joshua.
He loved to sing, play air guitar, and spend time with his family. Jeff will always be remembered as a loving husband, Daddy and Paw Paw.
A viewing will be held at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City from 1-4 PM on Monday, February 18, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.