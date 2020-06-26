LA MARQUE—

Edward Tillman, 69, departed this life on June 23, 2020, at Mainland Center Hospital

His family will have a visitation for Edward on Wednesday, July 1st from 9-11AM, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Graveside service will be held at Rising Star Cemetery with Rev. E. R. Johnson officiating.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ruby Tillman; sons, Edward Tillman, Jr., Curtis Mark, Sr. (Shana); daughter, Markisha Chachere; sisters, Sandra Thomas (Reginald), Diana Cockrell, and Linda Tillman; ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; devoted friends, Sis. Dorothy Jones, Eric Bernard, Charles Jones and Davis Reed and a host of extended family and friends.

See full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription