LA MARQUE—
Edward Tillman, 69, departed this life on June 23, 2020, at Mainland Center Hospital
His family will have a visitation for Edward on Wednesday, July 1st from 9-11AM, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Graveside service will be held at Rising Star Cemetery with Rev. E. R. Johnson officiating.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ruby Tillman; sons, Edward Tillman, Jr., Curtis Mark, Sr. (Shana); daughter, Markisha Chachere; sisters, Sandra Thomas (Reginald), Diana Cockrell, and Linda Tillman; ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; devoted friends, Sis. Dorothy Jones, Eric Bernard, Charles Jones and Davis Reed and a host of extended family and friends.
See full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
