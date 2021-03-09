SANTA FE — Eva Marie House, 22, of Santa Fe, TX passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 in Webster, TX with her family by her side. Eva was born April 28, 1998 to Paul and Amy House in Houston. She graduated Santa Fe High School in 2017 where she was elected Homecoming Queen in the fall of 2016.
Eva was full of life and had a particular passion for sports. She was an active participant in the Santa Fe Special Olympics, and enjoyed Santa Fe Challenger Baseball, Christina Sullivan Foundation Galveston Adaptive Tennis, Texas Rock Star Cheer, and bowling. She loved to dance, draw pants, smiley faces, and balloons, and played with blinds and pipes daily. Eva was proud of her involvement with the Santa Fe Strive program where she worked for the Dickinson Animal Shelter caring for the kittens. Eva was a loyal member of the First United Methodist Church of Hitchcock and the GHFEDS (Galveston Houston Families exploring Down Syndrome. We know heaven has her favorite Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Icees and green sherbet ready for her.
Eva was preceded in death by her grandparents Don and Jean House, and Don and Grace Kaldenberg.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother Amy Warren and step-father George Warren; father Paul House and step-mother Dee Dee Weekly; grandparents Melvin and Virginia Gordy; sister Jessica House and husband Hamza Ibrar; nephews Connor Dean and Casen Barnett; brother Kevin Price and wife Hayley; niece Abigail Price and nephew Benjamin Winkelmann; sister Jammie Moreau; nephews Jerry Aldeson, Trae Williams and Chaz Hawkins; step-sisters Lauren Weekly and fiancé Jared Hackett; nephew Brantley Hackett; Tiffany Gonzalez and husband Ray; nephew Julian and niece Brianna; step-brother Brandon Weekly and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Eva loved her family and friends.
In her honor a visitation will be held 5:00 — 8:00 PM, Friday, March 12, 2021, with funeral services 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Crowder Funeral Home Dickinson, TX with Kevin Garber officiating. Morgan Hendrix will be signing “I Can Only Imagine” by Mercy Me. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park, Hitchcock.
