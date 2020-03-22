Mary Lynn Thompson, 76, resident of San Leon, Texas passed from this life, Friday, March 20, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Mary was born May 26, 1943 to proud and loving parents, Lawson and Dorothy Hubbard in Orange, Texas.
She went on to marry the love of her life Richard C. Thompson and from that union a daughter and son were born. Mary was a caring daughter, wife, mother, sister, and grandmother and somehow found the time to have a career in the office of Stan Trans Chemical.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Mary leaves behind to cherish a lifetime of memories, husband Richard C. Thompson; daughter Susan Thompson-Mills & husband Scott; Son, Richard Thompson, Jr. & wife Connie Marie; Sister, Nina Burton; two brothers, Butch Hubbard & wife Paula, & Glen Hubbard & wife Cindy; the beloved grandchildren, Ryan Mills, Loren Mills, & Tabitha Mills; as well as numerous friends.
