Lucie Bostick Testa was born February 21, 1950 and died April 30, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Billy Joe Testa; parents, Frank and Virginia Bostick; siblings, Sandra Machann, Frank “Buzz” Bostick, and Jackie Burdette; daughter, Jamie Bolton; and son, Matthew Testa.
Lucie is survived by daughter, Sara Testa; and sister, Barbara Stevenson. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Hillary, Matthew, Aniston, Emma, Jenna, William and Daniel. They were the lights of her life. She was also loved by many nieces, nephews, family members and good friends. She will be dearly missed by the residents and staff of La Vita Bella.
At her request, no formal funeral services will be held.
Lucie would ask that in the words of Tim McGraw, you remember to “be humble and kind.”
Memorials can be made to Bay Area Pet Adoptions or your local library.
