GALVESTON — Gods Kingdom's Holy Angels ministered unto her Soul
and set her Spirit free.
Arise in Christ dear Daughter of Faith
into the Light of Love.
Prayers have been heard. Christ promises fulfilled
when Jesus called your name.
Awake in Joy, in Peace and Love.
Eternal rewards received!
Gladys Henrietta Jones, 89, of Galveston, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022. She was a lady whose love for all made everyone she met dear to her heart. She didn't shake hands, she held hands. Every soul was precious, every baby needed kissing. Her little prayer books were always open and ready to be shared. She called St. John Lutheran Church her second home, and you could find her in the back third row on the left, come rain or come shine. You couldn't take a ride in the car without the ultimate historical recount of her beloved Galveston and what had been on every corner and how beautiful and prosperous the island had been. Her memory never failed her; she always had stories to tell and hugs to share.
She was a career/working woman all of her adult life, never the house wife, couldn't bear to stay at home...she was so involved with Crime Stoppers, serving on the Board of Directors for decades and answering the tip phone - they couldn't pry the phone from her hand in the countless hospital stays. "Someone might need her; she might save someone's life." I'm sure everyone remembers Mrs. Jones and her cell phone. She baked countless Jell-O cakes and chocolate sheet cakes for church functions and police department graduations and retirements...for anyone at any time who asked.
Family holidays she'd spend hours creating her masterpiece, cornbread dressing. Younger times...spending the day crabbing and then making her spectacular crab gumbo...that only Momma could make. One has not lived a full life until they have cracked crab at her dining room table.
Gone now is another icon of Galveston's history, as she would like to boast with delight of being a descendant of Charles Cronea - Lafitte's last pirate and a Texas hero.
There'd always be a coffee pot and cookies in her office, so people could sit a spell and visit. She made sharing time with others a joyful indulgence. Graciousness is a gift she kept on giving...every one loved Mrs. Jones. Couldn't take her anywhere that adoring friends wouldn't come up and give her a hug.
She was born July 3, 1932...but she preferred to tell you July 4th. She was parochial schooled at St. John Lutheran Church. She was married to James "Socko" Jones, and they were blessed with 3 children: Marcy Hanson, David Jones and Paul who is married to Sonya Ann Saldana Jones, her daughter-in-law, whom she loved dearly. She cherished her grandchildren, Bailey, Dylan and Caitlin, and most adored great grandchildren, Jonathon and Ivory.
She is joined today in Heavenly celebration by her mother, Ruby Adams; father, Paul Hensel; brother, Paul Hensel Jr.; her devoted husband, Socko Jones; and her beloved granddaughter, Bailey.
No more pain, no more sorrows, no more worries, no more cares. Rejoice in the love of the Lord, your eternal reward! Rest in the peace of God's grace, his joy welcomes you home, and we wait for the day to be in your loving arms again!
Her career began with the City of Galveston in the tax office in 1954. She transferred to the Galveston Police Dept. in 1974. In 2003 she was honored and recognized as GPD Civilian Employee of the Year for her unparallel support and service to the Galveston Police Dept. "Mrs. Jones consistently displayed an outstanding attitude and caring manner in the performance of her duties. Her dedication and determination serve as an inspiration to all who knew her." Chief Bob Pierce-GPD Ret.
Since 1992 she worked for Galveston College Police Academy. She was instrumental in getting the academy started and was honored in 2017 by Galveston College Law Enforcement Academy with its "Legacy Award" for 30 yrs of service in law enforcement training.
She helped initiate Crime Stoppers in Galveston in 1976 and served as their President in 1990, devoting 40 yrs of service to Crime Stoppers helping to protect the citizens of Galveston. She also served as President of the American Federation of State & County Municipal Employees Union A.F.L.-C.I.O. local # 3927.
Gladys Henrietta Jones was a real life "Super Hero." In her own words, she said, "For all my friends, I am truly grateful for the richness you have brought to my life. Take care of each other, be kind to others, remember love conquers sin, stay close to our Heavenly Father, and be like Jesus...show loving kindness." To her children she said: "I love you as high as the skies, see y'all in Heaven. Be good...cause I'm watching you...love you with all my heart, Momma. P.S. I finally made it home!"
The family wishes to thank all her friends at church, Libbie's Place senior day care, care giver Rosemary Vargas, Anchor Hospice, Pastor Alan Taylor and Pastor Robert Dowdy, and Gloria Giusti for being her life long best friend since kindergarten. For all who made her last years livable, God knows your good deeds, has seen your helping hands and knows your loving hearts.
Honor Guard of her Heart: Chief Bob Pierce, Chief Freddie Poor, Chief Rick Boyle, Chief Dale Rogers, Joe Maffei, Ricci Ostermayer, R.A. Apffel, Chief Henry Porretto, Sheriff Henry Trochesset, Joe Giusti, Lt. Destin Sims and Sgt. Jovan Harris.
Gladys' family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Monday, January 24, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:00 am Tuesday, January 25, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with burial following at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Gladys' page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
