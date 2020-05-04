Myrna J. Horan Nuernberg, passed away at home in her sleep on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan on September 11, 1937 and never celebrated that date again after 2001. She lived with her daughter since 2010 in League City, Texas.
She was raised in Michigan with two younger brothers during World War II and married an Air Force officer right out of high school. She was moved around the country with the military raising four daughters, but always felt Texas was home and settled here. She worked many types of jobs across the country to support her children, with her last position as a Sous-chef in a retirement community. Over the years, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, doing crossword puzzles, reading books and spoiling grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents George and Freda Gerber Klempert; her first husband Kenneth Kwiatkoski; her second husband Johny Horan; and her favorite husband, Kenneth Nuernberg. She is the first to pass of her siblings, Robert and George J. Klempert, both still living in Michigan where they were all raised.
She is survived by her loyal dog, Bixler; as well as daughters Tina Herrera, Gina LaClair, Lisa Ginapp and Eva Dunn; stepdaughters Lisa Gaye Short and Vickie Burnett, and all their significant others that created a large extended family she always welcomed. She was proud that her legacy for having a large blended and extended family will live on through fourteen grandchildren and thirteen+ great-grandchildren.
Her wishes were to be cremated, with a private family gathering planned at a later date. No flowers or donations are requested, just raise a beer in her honor.
