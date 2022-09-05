THE WOODLANDS, TX— Sandra Collerain Brewer passed away on August 31, 2022, in The Woodlands, Texas with her family by her side.
Sandra Marie Collerain was born in Galveston, Texas, on December 29, 1943, to Inez Theresa (Baird) and Emmett Stephen Collerain. Being “BOI” (Born on Island) instilled in Sandy a love of all things coastal. She enjoyed visiting shorelines across the US and was a gifted artist in which coastal imagery was often her inspiration.
Sandy’s mother and fathers’ families were descendants of Irish Catholic immigrants who settled on Galveston Island in the 1870s and 1880s respectively. Sandy fondly recalled the grand family home she lived in as a small child near Broadway Avenue and 35th Street which had been in the family for several generations.
In 1951, Sandy’s father relocated the family, which included younger siblings Colleen and Bill to nearby La Marque where she graduated from La Marque High School in 1962. She attended Alvin Junior College before enrolling and later graduating with a BS in Mathematics from the University of Houston where she met Carl (Bill) William Brewer one day when passing on the stairs in the old technology building on campus; they had recognized each other from their shared math class.
After marrying in January of 1967, Bill’s service in the U.S. Air Force took them to Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS, and to Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, NM before they settled down to raise their three sons in the Sagemont area of Houston. In 1989, they moved to The Woodlands which has been their home for the last 33 years.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Carl William Brewer Sr.; son, William Robert Brewer and wife Christina Centeno Brewer, son Joel Steven Brewer and wife Stacey McLeod Brewer and their sons, Emmett James Brewer, and Fox Andrew Brewer, all of Austin; son Carl William Brewer Jr. of The Woodlands.; her sister Colleen Collerain Boldt of Houston and brother William (Bill) Anthony Collerain and wife Audrey Henderson Collerain of Big Canoe, Georgia; niece Stacey Marie Boldt of Houston, and nephew Charles Hugo Boldt of Pearland.
A graveside service will be held at 12:30pm on Thursday, September 8th in the Glasscock Family plot at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Georgetown, Texas. Sandy held a longtime membership with the Museum of Fine Arts Houston; the family asks that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the museum in her name.
