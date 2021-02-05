Travis Rudd Mckenzie

HOUSTON, TX — Travis Ruud Mckenzie passed away after a hard-fought battle with COVID-19 on Saturday, January 23rd, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Travis and Dorothy Ruud Mckenzie.
Travis was born in Houston, Texas on June 16th, 1944. He attended Milby High School, where he met Judith Ryan, whom he later married. They had two daughters: Lisa Lynn and Lorie Lee. Soon after high school, Travis began working as a corrosion engineer, a career that would bring him around the world working for Carboline Paints. He had many colorful stories of his work on the Alyeska Pipeline, and in Singapore and the Middle East. Many of these stories may even have been true.
In 1985, Travis left Carboline to open his own contracting business in New Orleans, where he met and married Jane Otemaa, and gained a bonus daughter, Janey. The strong call of Texas brought the family back to the Houston area in the early 1990s, where Travis and Jane devoted their time to building their company, Gulf States Protective Coatings, Inc.
Ever the sportsman, Travis readily shared his love of fishing and hunting with family and friends. He taught many children (and some adults) how to cast a line, steer a boat, or aim a shot. His generosity extended to his passion for cooking and entertaining in a laid-back way that always made friends, both new and old, feel welcome. He especially enjoyed his 20 years of volunteer service for the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation. He collected more friends than belongings and valued his time with them. He was always a "social magnet." Nobody ever went hungry in Travis's company.
Travis is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jane Otemaa Mckezie; his sisters, Mary Margaret Early and Dorothy "Eileen" Fowler; daughters Lisa Mckenzie Hight and Lorie Mckenzie Smith, and stepdaughter Jane Stubbs Dimirsky; grandchildren, Austin and Meta Hight, Travis and Dawson Smith, and Caitlin Cano; great-granddaughter Murphy, and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In the last 15 years, Travis fostered many cherished friendships at the Harborwalk community. Especially dear to his heart are Katie DeLaup and Brantley Tiemann.
The family would like to thank the UTMB-Galveston ICU staff, especially the nurses. Thanks also go out to the entire Harborwalk community for their kind support.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Travis's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and donations, the family asks that you please get vaccinated for the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.