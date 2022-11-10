TEXAS CITY, TX — Loften Williams, 90 of Texas City, Texas passed away on November 2, 2022, at Victory Lakes UTMB Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born December 21, 1931, in Richmond, Texas to Major and Annie Williams. He was lovingly called "Willie by family and friends. He started his career with the United States Army on August 2, 1950. While serving in the Army he was part of four different wars: Vietnam, Korea, Dominican Republic, and Lebanon. Because of his courageous service, he received numerous honors, and medals while serving. He retired after twenty valiant years of service.
Loften was an active member of Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church. He enjoyed sharing wisdom and life stories to anyone that would listen and telling his army stories. He was a man that never met a stranger. He enjoyed blessing those that were in need.
Loften Williams is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, daughter, Dorthea Williams and other loved ones.
He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Roxzan Williams; daughters, Angela Wooten (Jim) and Paulette Williams (fiancé Donald Kelley); grandchildren, Marvin, Anthony, Lamaresha (Pierre Jr.), Lexus (fiancé Kodee Sr.), Shan'ice, Lamar Jr., Shannon Jr., Tyaan, Tre'von and Allen Jr.; great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and many friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 9am with a chapel service to begin at 11am. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to take place Monday, November 14, 2022 at 915am at Houston National Cemetery.
