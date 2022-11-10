Loften Williams

TEXAS CITY, TX — Loften Williams, 90 of Texas City, Texas passed away on November 2, 2022, at Victory Lakes UTMB Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born December 21, 1931, in Richmond, Texas to Major and Annie Williams. He was lovingly called "Willie by family and friends. He started his career with the United States Army on August 2, 1950. While serving in the Army he was part of four different wars: Vietnam, Korea, Dominican Republic, and Lebanon. Because of his courageous service, he received numerous honors, and medals while serving. He retired after twenty valiant years of service.

Loften was an active member of Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church. He enjoyed sharing wisdom and life stories to anyone that would listen and telling his army stories. He was a man that never met a stranger. He enjoyed blessing those that were in need.

