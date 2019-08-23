Henry
Services for Rudolph Henry will be held today at Missionary Camp Baptist Church in Navasota. Visitation from 9-11 a.m., with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m.
Drickey
Celebration of life services for Brenda Drickey will be held today from 4:30-7 p.m. at St. Johns Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 13136 Hwy 6 in Santa Fe.
Singleton
Funeral services and visitation for DeAndrea Singleton will be held today at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, beginning at 11 a.m.
Terry
Services for Thelma Terry will be held today at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City. Visitation at 12 noon, funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Cunningham
Services for James Cunningham, Sr. will be held today in the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 in Texas City. Visitation at 9 a.m. followed by a service to celebrate his life at 11 a.m.
Auzenne
A funeral mass for Israel Auzenne will be held today at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Hendricks
Services for Boyd Hendricks will be held today at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 A.S. Johnson Blvd, under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Tottenham
Services for Florence Tottenham will be held today at McKinney United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby in La Marque under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation at 11 a.m. followed by service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Forest park East Cemetery in Webster.
Currington
Services for Mark Currington will be held today at 11 a.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
