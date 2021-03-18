GALVESTON, TX —
Karyn Zoe Barr, 71, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Galveston.
Karyn was born December 27, 1949, in Monticello, Arkansas. She was an accomplished painter, photographer and sculptor and a published author. She treasured quiet hours in her studio and loved time with our very close-knit family, whether planned or impromptu gatherings. She was surrogate mother to many of her son Kelly’s friends, relationships that have lasted a lifetime.
Karyn was an Army officer’s daughter, then a Navy aviator’s wife, and lived and traveled around the world. Even though she made Galveston her home, that love of adventure never left her. Karyn was a free spirit with a gypsy soul.
Preceded in death by her parents, Joyce and Fred Hearne, brothers Bill Hearne and Rusty Hearne, mother- and father-in-law Doris and Howard Barr and sister-in-law Nora Glover, those left lost without her include her husband, Bob Barr, son Kelly Barr, sister Fredi Helton, nieces and nephews Evan Antrim, Jill Glover, Rachel Taylor and Dustin Helton, Michael Odetola, Tyler Hearne, grandnieces Adrienne Helton and Lillian Antrim, sister-in-law Becky Hearne, brother-in-law Ron Glover and cousins and friends so dear to her.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 20th, at 5:30pm, at Casa De La Sirena, 12606 West Buena Vista Drive, Galveston, TX, 77554. While this is an outdoor event, we ask that masks be worn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee (www.elephants.com), St. Jude’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org), UNICEF (www.unicef.org) or the charity of your choice.
