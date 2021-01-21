WEBSTER — Barbara Lynn Wilkerson, 61, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 11, 2021 in Webster, Texas.
Barbara was born on March 8, 1959 in Texas City, Texas to Howard (Frank) and Mary Wilkerson. She graduated from Texas City High School in 1977. A few years after graduating, Barbara moved to Mexia, Texas. In 1994, she returned to Texas City and worked for Shopper's Mart convenience stores for many years. Barbara loved to laugh, dance and be surrounded by her family. Her sassy comments will be greatly be missed by all.
Barbara was preceded in death by her grandparents, Howard Franklin Wilkerson, Sr., Marguerite and Cecil Easterling and Homer and Lois Martin; parents, Howard Franklin (Frank) Wilkerson, Jr. and Mary Wilkerson.
She is survived by her son, David Lee and wife Letha Curry; daughter, Erin Curry; sister, Deanna and husband Lenny Edwards; granddaughters, Percy, Pippa and Penny Curry as well as many nieces, and nephews, aunts, and uncles.
The family of Barbara Wilkerson wishes to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has been there to help Barbara out the last few years. She loved everyone and never met a stranger.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 23, 2020 with a visitation from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
