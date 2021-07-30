LEAGUE CITY — Beloved mother, wife, sister, aunt, Amy Behrens, 52, died July 24th, 2021 with her husband by her side in League City, TX.
Amy was born Sept. 16, 1968, in Omaha, NE to Charles and Ladonna Ward.
Growing up, Amy gained numerous friends, many who commented on her electric, endearing personality. Amy was extremely independent, moving out of her parent’s house at the age of 18. Amy would end up serving as a practicing nurse in the Lincoln area for several years, helping many in the community. In 1988, Amy met the love of her life, David, and the two tied the knot in 1991.
From 1994 on, Amy dedicated the next 20-plus years of her life raising her two sons, one of them who had a form of autism. Moving to the League City area in 1999, Amy was known to be the life of the party, seen at many social events in and around the area. She and her husband built their dream home in League City in 2016 and enjoyed many wonderful years there together.
Her interests included family, pets, nursing, fashion and music. She devoted much of her time and energy to her family.
Amy is survived by her husband, David, and her two sons, Connor and Justin, who all live in Galveston County, her sister, Wendy Ward, and brother, Mark Ward, who both live in Nebraska.
At Amy’s request, no service or visitation will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Austim Speaks organization.
