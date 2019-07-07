Winston Holt, Sr., of Dickinson Texas moved to his heavenly home on June 27, 2019 after a long, bravely fought battle with cancer. Winston was born on June 17, 1937 in Lockhart, Texas. He left us peacefully at his home surrounded by the love and support of his family.
Preceded in death by his mother, Vernola Holt and father, William Gilbert Holt; sister, Joyce Husbands; brothers, Gordon Holt, Elton Holt and Melvin Holt; 2 beloved nieces and infant granddaughter, Kayla Christy.
Winston is survived by his loving wife of 56 1/2 years, Rebecca Ann Fleener Holt; daughter, Janice Holt Peikert and husband Todd; son, Winston Holt, Jr. and wife, Michele and daughter, A’Letha Holt Peacock and husband Steve. Winston cherished his beloved grandchildren, David Peikert and wife Scot, Samuel Peikert and wife Christynn, Jonathan Peikert and wife Brittany, Winston Holt, III, Christa Holt Lyle and husband Brandon, Paige Holt, Pierce Holt, Jacob Christy and wife Lindsey, Katy Christy, Kelsey Tinnin and husband Matthias, Stefani Peacock and Taylor Peacock. He also greatly treasured his five great grandchildren, Alexstrasza Holt Kane, Elijah Peikert, Audrey Christy, Scarlett Russell and Brinley Peikert.
Winston leaves behind many nieces and nephews, extended family and wonderful, life long friends.
A veteran, Winston proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Winston got his education at Lamar State University in Beaumont, Texas and at the University of Houston. He spent his professional career in the petrochemical industry working for various employers as an analyzer design engineer.
His heart cry was to be a faithful servant to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. As such Winston served Him in various capacities through the years. Always willing to meet the needs of those around him, he taught Sunday School, men’s classes, served on deacon boards and sang in the choirs of the various churches he and his wife attended.
A gifted musician, Winston and Rebecca along with two other couples served as members of the gospel music group, The Messengers of Love, and traveled the U.S. and Canada sharing their faith and singing in churches during 1973 through 1979.
A celebration of Winston’s life is planned at 2:00 p.m. July 13, 2019 at Bayshore Friends Church, 3507 Walsh Ave. in Bacliff, TX. Your presence is requested!
