TEXAS CITY, TX — Olivia Rizo Vasquez, 92, of Texas City, Texas, was called home to be with the Lord on December 11, 2022.
Born in Galveston, Texas on December 20, 1929, to Frank and Simona G. Rizo. Olivia married the love of her life, Jesse G. Vasquez, in 1948. They were happily married for 35 years until his passing. As a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, and aunt, her family meant the world to her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse G. Vasquez, son Louis R. Vasquez, Sr., parents Frank and Simona Rizo, stepfather Daniel Sanchez, Sr., sisters Janie De Los Santos, and Angelina Sanchez.
Olivia is survived by her loving daughter, Frances Garcia of Texas City; caring niece Bebe Rizo (Chris) of Galveston; grandchildren, Daniel Garcia (Christi) of Texas City, Victoria Garcia (Jessica) of Dickinson, Jessica Vasquez, Louis Vasquez, Jr., and Lauren Vasquez all of Texas City; siblings, Daniel Sanchez, Jr. (Margie) of Galveston, and Amelia R. Gauna of San Antonio; as well as her great-grandchildren, Meagan Garcia, Christopher Garcia, Jonathan Rodriguez (Aengielle), Justin Rodriguez and Hudson Vasquez; great-great grandchild Rhemi Rodriguez, along with numerous relatives, and friends.
Olivia was a homemaker for many years, eventually going to work for UTMB after the passing of her husband Jesse. After her retirement, she loved spending time reminiscing with family and friends. She loved shopping and was an avid gardener, loving all aspects of nature. She was a very kind and loving woman, unselfishly giving to those she loved. Olivia always ended her good-bye's with "I Love You More". She will be greatly missed, leaving many everlasting memories.
A visitation for Olivia will be held at Emken-Linton Funeral Home, 5100 Emmett F. Lowery Expressway, Texas City, Texas 77591 on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., with a Rosary to follow beginning at 6:00 p.m. A Funeral service will be held at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Church, 1604 9th Avenue North, Texas City, Texas 77590 on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 11:00 am. Immediately following will be a graveside service at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, 7301 Memorial St, Hitchcock, Texas 77563.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Garcia, Christopher Garcia, Louis Vasquez, Jr., Hudson Vasquez, Jonathan Rodriguez, and Justin Rodriguez.
