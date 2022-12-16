Olivia Rizo Vasquez

TEXAS CITY, TX — Olivia Rizo Vasquez, 92, of Texas City, Texas, was called home to be with the Lord on December 11, 2022.

Born in Galveston, Texas on December 20, 1929, to Frank and Simona G. Rizo. Olivia married the love of her life, Jesse G. Vasquez, in 1948. They were happily married for 35 years until his passing. As a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, and aunt, her family meant the world to her.

