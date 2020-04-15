Amanda Marie Bruce, 38, of Houston, Texas passed away April 12, 2020. She was born January 16, 1982 in Texas City, Texas to parents Robert D. Bruce Jr. and Teresa S. Bruce.
Amanda graduated with Honors from Santa Fe High School, Class of 2000. She went to the University of Texas at Austin where she received her Bachelors with Honors Field of Study Multimedia Design. Amanda went on to receive her Masters Field of Study Applied Graphic Design at the University of Houston-Clear Lake. Amanda was working at the University of Houston-Clear Lake for the past 9 years as an Instructional Designer.
Amanda was preceded in death by her most beloved dog, Clover Jean. Clover was the love of Amanda’s life and it was such a loss to her. Amanda was a beautiful daughter and sister, most educated woman, and brought laughter and smiles of those family and friends around her. She was the most giving lady you would ever come across.
Amanda spent her days with her plants, mostly succulents, and always doing some sort of crafts for those she loved. She was most amazing at DIY home repair. There was nothing she could not do when she put her mind to it. To us, Amanda was the most remarkable person to know.
She is survived by her parents Robert and Teresa of Santa Fe, her brother Christopher R. Bruce of Santa Fe, close friends Charlie Dostal and Amanda Rector of Dickinson, and Alex Ngyuen of Houston. Her smile will live in our hearts forever.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. Private interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Amanda, or Chiquita as her father would call her, will be loved and missed in our hearts.
