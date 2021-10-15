LEAGUE CITY — Sara Redding Bailey, 87, of League City, Texas, passed away peacefully on Oct. 11, 2021. She was born on Sept. 4, 1934 and was raised by her parents, Hazel Lile Redding and Samuel Redding in Camden, Arkansas.
She graduated from Henderson State University, where she was on the homecoming court, a class favorite and a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority. There, she met the love of her life, Ronnie (R.C.) Bailey. They lived happily together for more than 63 years.
She worked in elementary and middle school education her entire career at schools across Texas, including Dunbar Elementary in Dickinson. She touched the lives of many young people in the area, and was especially fond of sharing books with students.
Sara made her home for the past 55 years in League City, along with her husband, Ronnie (R.C.), where they raised three daughters. She was a long-time member of League City United Methodist Church and an active volunteer.
Sara was known for her generosity of spirit, genuine warmth, her ability to make anyone feel welcome, and her radiant smile. She was a true “lady” in every sense of the word.
She was preceded in death by both her parents and her husband of 63 years, Ronnie Bailey. Her family includes Lisa Bailey Radebaugh (daughter) and her husband, Bob Radebaugh of Austin, Texas; Lindy Bailey Schillaci (daughter) and her husband, Vinny Schillaci, of Nassau Bay, Texas; Carol Bailey Cain (daughter) of Austin, Texas; and her granddaughters, Heather Marie Nash and husband, Jon Ryan Browning of West Linn, Oregon, Sara Elizabeth Radebaugh and Grace Ann Radebaugh, both of Austin, Texas. Her family also includes Cathey and Ken Turner (sister and brother-in-law) of Little Rock, Arkansas. She also had many nieces and nephews, who all loved their “Aunt Sara.”
A service celebrating her life will be held at League City United Methodist Church on December 4 at 2 pm.
The family sends special thanks to dear friends and family who have shared kind words, food, memories and tributes. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to League City United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice.
