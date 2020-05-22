GALVESTON—Anna R. Alexander, 79, departed this life on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Harbor Hospice in Houston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Carroll Eugene Elfstrom, 85, of Galveston, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Charles Edwin Lytle age 73 of Galveston died Thursday May 14, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Webster. Services are pending at www.CarnesBrothers.com
DICKINSON—Thairin A. Walker, Jr., 19, departed this life on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in League City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
