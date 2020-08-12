Carl Vincent Medley Jr., 86, of Texas City, passed away Friday August 7th, at his daughter’s home in League City.
A small graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas
Carl was born February 21, 1934 in Belle, West Virginia. His family moved to Texas City right before the Texas City explosion. Carl barely escaped the explosion having left the fire with a friend who had a dental appointment. While attending Texas City High School, he met his beautiful Patsy at the Boys and Girls Club where he amazed her with his ping pong skills. Carl was an excellent student and played football and basketball and he was proud to be called a “ball hog.” He attended The University of Houston and was accepted to the Louisville Dental School when he was drafted into the army and sent to El Paso, TX. He served 2 years teaching typing, despite having never typed before. He and Patsy June Garrett married July 21, 1956 and had three children Carl Vincent Medley III, Gregory Lewis Medley, and Michele Rene Patterson, two surrogate children Rhonda Whitted Medley and Brendon Eric Patterson and three grandchildren, Heath Brandon Medley, Samantha Michele Patterson and Tucker Davis Patterson. He was a loving husband, father and Pap Paw and was always supportive and full of advice with a sharp wit. Carl worked hard for many years as a pipefitter at Amoco Chemicals. After retirement, he was a staple at the Texas City Bayou Golf Club where he played and marshalled for many years. He and Patsy were lifelong members of First Baptist Church of Texas City and had many wonderful friendships there. Carl and Patsy loved to eat Mexican food and listen to the bands at La Brisa. After Patsy’s death, Carl moved to Elmcroft Assisted Living where he was adored for his colorful shirts and white shoes. He was even crowned King of Elmcroft. He was still able to attend church thanks to his good friends Bobby and Karen Martin. His Tuesdays and Thursdays consisted of dinners at Luna’s Mexican restaurant with Brent and Michele where they took over 400 selfies. He also enjoyed his weekly spaghetti lunches and rides on the dike with Vince. Carl will be dearly missed and will live in our hearts forever.
He is preceded in death by his wife Patsy, his son Greg, his parents Carl Vincent Medley Sr. and Mildred Marx Medley, his sister Helen Barnett and his beloved brothers Thorton, James, Leo, and John.
He is survived by his brother Harry Jeff, and numerous loving sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and First Baptist Church of Texas City. Or, in Carl’s honor, you can pick up litter off the side of the road, work a crossword puzzle or eat a plate of spaghetti with meat sauce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.