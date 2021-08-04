BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA — Earnestine Franklin Shakoor, was born in Angleton, Texas on July 4, 1939. She graduated from Central High School in 1956 (Bear Cats). She worked at Crystal Spring Rehabilitation for 12 years in San Mateo, California. On Wednesday April 28, 2021 she departed this life in Bakersfield, California.
She was preceded in death by her mother Lola Franklin; father Jerry Franklin; sister Bertha D. Epps; brothers: James Franklin, Jerry Franklin, Jr., and Robert Franklin.
She is survived by her son Malik Shakoor and wife Ana Shakoor; grandsons: Jalen and Jaren from Bakersfield, California; three devoted friends: Dorothy Keats, Shirley Smith and Dottie Gibson, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Memorial serivce will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Wynn Funeral Home.
