Leslie H. “Pete” Nash, age 86, of Alvin, Texas passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Pete was born May 27, 1933 in Galveston, Texas and was a resident of Alvin since 1968. He graduated from Galveston Ball High School in 1950, received his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of North Texas, served his country in the United States Army, and was a teacher/coach at Ball High School. He later received a second Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Therapy from UTMB Galveston and was hired by Alvin Community Hospital. He worked for ACH from its opening until 1983 when he established Nash Physical Therapy Clinic. Pete was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Alvin but was most recently affiliated with First Lutheran Church of Galveston. Pete proudly served on the Alvin Community College Board of Regents from 2004 to 2016. Prior to serving on the college board he was a Trustee for Alvin ISD serving for 15 years.
A true servant leader, Mr. Nash could always be counted on for his graciousness, his wit, his love of family and friends, for an extended hand, and big smile for everyone he met. Pete knew no strangers.
Mr. Nash is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanine Thompson Nash; father, John Leslie Nash; mother, Mildred Ober and step-father, Alfred "Pop" Ober; sister in law, Patricia Gray Nash. He is survived by his daughters, Tanis Setzer and husband Tim, Stacy Ann Duffy and husband, Patrick; son, James Eric "Bubba" Nash and wife Jennifer; brother, Dr. John Morgan Nash; grandchildren, Jordan Johnson, Chance Setzer, Chase Prescott, Jake Nash, Ethan Prescott and wife Andi, Haley Nash, Chance Duffy and Tristan Duffy; great grandchild, Bodhi Prescott;and numerous other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation to the charity or foundation of your choice.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 with a Celebration of Life Service to begin at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Alvin, 611 W. South St., Alvin, Texas.
