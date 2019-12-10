SANTA FE—
Mr. Donald Lee Walla passed from this life Thursday, November 21, 2019, in Webster.
Don was born to Leander and Bessie (Wostarek) Walla on December 16, 1953 in Columbus along with his twin brother, Ron. Don met his high school sweetheart Carolyn, and in 1976 they joined together in marriage. He recently retired from Bridge, Structural and Ornamental Ironworkers Local 135 where he was a Journeyman and held the position of Officer and Trustee. He worked for Deep South Crane and Rigging Company where he was shop superintendent and dedicated his life’s work to fabrication for patents. He was an integral part of the fabricating and welding department where his true gift of creation shined bright. If you could dream it, Don could build it. He loved spending time on their ranches where he and Carolyn raised cattle, horses and mules. Don appreciated life to its fullest and became an Organ Donor with Life Gift to continue to help others. He was a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend who will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Thomas Walla, Kenneth Wayne Walla and sister, Carolyn Walla.
Survivors include his loving wife, Carolyn Houston; twin brother, Ronald D. Walla; sisters, Debra Michalke, Sharon Luedke and husband, Douglas; nieces and nephews, David Walla and wife, Megan, Nancy Kalmus and husband, Eric, Wesley Michalke, Cassie Luedke Tucker, Brian Luedke; great-nieces and great-nephews, Kaitlyn Walla, Maysen Kalmus, Miles Kalmus, Keaton Pike, Triston Tucker, Clayton Tucker.
Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX, with Pastor Chance Gardner officiating. A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Please visit www.HayesFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences for the family.
