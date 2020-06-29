02/10/1952 - 06/20/2020
Mrs. Mattie Jean Alston, 68, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Mrs. Alston was born February 10, 1952 in Galveston, Texas.
A funeral service for Mrs. Alston will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque. McBride Funeral Home in Texas City is in charge of the arrangements.
The wearing of face masks and adhering to social distancing are highly suggested given the safety guidelines issued by local and state officials due to the ongoing pandemic.
