Buono
A Mass for Amerigo Buono will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Expectation Catholic Church, 1612 E. Walker St. in League City at 10 a.m. under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City.
Torres
Funeral Mass for Cecilia Torres will be held at 10 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Linscomb
Memorial service for Danny Linscomb will be held at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 7551 Monticello Drive in Texas City under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Home.
Webber
Funeral services for George Webber will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1604 9th Ave. N. in Texas City under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Caldwell
Services for Robert Caldwell will be held at 11 a.m. at Live Oak Baptist Church, 1020 32nd St. in Galveston under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Hartman
Funeral services for Barbara Hartman will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
