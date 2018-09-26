The family of Inger Ouida Williams a native of St. Thomas Virgin Island and long time resident of Galveston, who passed away peacefully at her residence on September 20, 2018, invites you to join them as they celebrate her life. Services will be held Saturday, September, 29, 2018, at St Augustine Episcopal Church, with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM followed by service at 2:00 PM. Burial will be held at Lakeview Cemetery.

