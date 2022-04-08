Floyd Claywell

SAN ANTONIO — Floyd Randall Claywell, age 69, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Emken-Linton Funeral Home. www.emkenlinton.com

Sydne Hooper

TEXAS CITY — Sydne Swallow Hooper, age 89, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Crowder Funeral Home - La Marque. 409-935-2401

Terry Gibbons

SANTA FE — Terry Gene Gibbons, age 69, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Crowder Funeral Home - La Marque.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription