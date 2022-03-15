ALGOA — Roger Martin McCormick passed from this life Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Algoa.
Born August 24, 1948 in Galveston, Roger was a lifelong area resident. He was a Vietnam veteran who served in the United States Army. Always an entrepreneur, he owned and operated his own business, Good Earth Materials, for over 35 years. Roger was an outdoorsman who would usually be found on his tractor or working in his yard. He liked working on small engines, riding motorcycles, playing the guitar and following the Dallas Cowboys.
He had a big heart and a lot of opinions, especially regarding current events. And if you knew Roger, you probably knew what those opinions were. In recent years, he enjoyed sitting by the fire, his loyal canine companion by his side and a Dr. Pepper in his hand.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Eva (McPeters) McCormick; sisters, Winnie King, Joan Williamson, McNeva Blair; brother, James McCormick.
Survivors include his sister, Nancy Slagle of California; former wife, Charlene McCormick of Santa Fe; daughters, Lorri Ruud and husband, Kyle of Kingwood, Annie Vass and husband, Bobby of Baytown, Celeste Graschel and husband, Jonathan of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Nate Graschel and Emma Ruud; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dog, Delta.
A visitation with the family will be from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, with a memorial service beginning at 3:00 p.m., in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
