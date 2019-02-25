Mary Alice Davis, 86, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in Needville, Texas.
Born in Austin, Texas, she was the second youngest of five siblings: Diane, Joe, Keno, herself, and Ray.
Mary Alice later married the love of her life, Boyd Davis. Together they traveled the world, enjoyed life, and were married 50 years.
Mary Alice is preceded in death by her parents, Feliberto and Concepcion Selvera; her sister, Diane; and brothers, Joe and Keno.
She is survived by her younger brother, Ray Selvera, Sr. and his children, Ray Selvera, Jr., Gail Reza, Geri Whitmire, and Rachael Zugar; along with many nieces and nephews that Mary Alice was blessed with and a host of friends and neighbors whom she loved dearly.
Mary Alice’s family will receive visitors beginning at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. A funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. Per her wishes, Mary Alice will be cremated following the services.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Mary Alice’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
