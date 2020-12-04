Norma Jean Cristan

DICKINSON —
Norma Jean Kellum Skillman Stover Cristan grew up in the hills of Arkansas, in a small town called Mountain Home, to Theo and Tillie Kellum. She roamed the woods, letting her imagination guide her while learning to be creative, how to tell a good story, and how to make the most delicious food with the fewest and cheapest ingredients possible. As a young woman, she left Mountain Home and embarked on the adventure of her life when she moved to Texas and met her first husband, George Skillman. Together, they raised four children and instilled in them the virtue of resilience and the importance of family. After George's passing, Jean met and married John Stover. They helped with the grandkids and created an environment of love and kindness. During this time, Jean began working for First Baptist Church LaMarque. In addition to her custodian duties and loving the church building as if it was her home, she sang in the choir and was a welcoming presence to any visitor. After John's passing, Jean met and married Gilbert Cristan. They loved spending time with their families, dancing on Saturday nights at the VFW Hall, spending time with their friends at the Alvin Senior Citizen Center, and traveling around town to hear their favorite band, Silver Wings, play. Jean was known for her stories, her sense of humor, her cooking, and the love she bestowed upon everyone she met. Her family was the most important element in her life and they all loved one another unconditionally.
Jean moved on to her Heavenly home December 3, 2020 after a long battle with dementia and other health problems. She is survived by her daughter Bobbi Skillman Blakely and husband Bill, her son Mike Skillman, her daughter Donna Skillman White, her son Russell Skillman and wife Susan, and her stepson Chris Cristan and wife Debi. She is also survived by her grandchildren Mikala White, Jennifer Blakely,Mitchell Skillman, Rusty Skillman and wife Joei, Bill Blakely III and wife Aimee, Cassey Weigt, Britney Skillman, Hannah Skillman and wife Stacey, Wyatt Skillman, Brett Cykala, and Gabriel Cristan. Her visitation will be held Sunday, December 6, from 3-5 pm at Crowder Funeral Home, 401 Texas Ave., La Marque 77568 and her funeral will be held Monday, December 7, at 10 am, also at Crowder. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association in hopes that there may one day be a cure to this terrible illness.
