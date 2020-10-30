GALVESTON — Jose Rodolfo Coca age 48 of Galveston died Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Brook Army Medical Cenetr in San Antonio. Funeral Mass is 11:00am Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The family will receive visitors on Monday from 3:00pm until 7:00pm and on Tuesday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:30pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Coca will be buried in his birth place of San Juan Opico, El Salvador.
Born August 5, 1972 in San Juan Opico, El Salvador to Dionicio De Jesus Coca Guevara and Teresa De Jesus Avalos, Jose was employed as a dredge deck hand with the Orion Group recently working to expand the ship channel in Corpus Christi. He was a true family man who devoted his life to his wife and children. He and his family are members of Holy Family Parish.
Preceded in death by his mother survivors include his wife Roxana Rivas Coca; daughter Angie Coca; son Brandon Coca; his father Dionicio Coca Guevara of El Salvador; sisters Yolanda Coca, Sofie Coca, Norma Coca all of California, Elda Lydia Coca of Nevada, Daysi Coca de Castaneda and Gladys Coca of El Salvador; brothers Anibal Coca of Washington State, Aldo Coca of Nevada and Matias Coca of Virginia; numerous other relatives and friends.
