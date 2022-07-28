SAN LEON — - Mr. Robert A. Welch passed from this life Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the age of 94 surrounded by his family in Santa Fe, Texas.

Known as "Curly" by most but "Pop " by his family, Curly was born December 23, 1927, in Crosby, Texas to Robert and Elizabeth Welch. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown. He went to work at Union Carbide and married the love of his life Elizabeth Jean Browder in 1950. They lived in Texas City until 1956 when they built their home in San Leon. Through the years they raised 3 children. He loved gardening, hunting, shrimping, trot line fishing and camping. Curly and Shorty spent a lot of time in bleachers attending baseball, football and softball games for their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He spent the greatest part of his days in the presence of the Lord in his gardens and on the lake. The love he showed his family was his greatest gift. He lived a blessed life.

