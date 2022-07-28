SAN LEON — - Mr. Robert A. Welch passed from this life Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the age of 94 surrounded by his family in Santa Fe, Texas.
Known as "Curly" by most but "Pop " by his family, Curly was born December 23, 1927, in Crosby, Texas to Robert and Elizabeth Welch. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown. He went to work at Union Carbide and married the love of his life Elizabeth Jean Browder in 1950. They lived in Texas City until 1956 when they built their home in San Leon. Through the years they raised 3 children. He loved gardening, hunting, shrimping, trot line fishing and camping. Curly and Shorty spent a lot of time in bleachers attending baseball, football and softball games for their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He spent the greatest part of his days in the presence of the Lord in his gardens and on the lake. The love he showed his family was his greatest gift. He lived a blessed life.
Pop was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Jean "Shorty" Welch; sons, Robert Allen Welch, Gregory Scott Welch; brothers, Leonard, RV, Alton, Winfred; sisters, Lee Etta, Earlene, Hortense.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Anthony Radicioni; daughter-in-law, Debye Jo Welch; grandchildren, Duane and Misty Radicioni, Lucas and Casey Radicioni, Sarah and Gary Wickle, Dawn and Shedrick Oatis; great-grandchildren, Brock, Jenna, Lauren, Alayna, Kayne, K.J., Jaila, Shannon, Evan, Kale, Wesley and Nathan; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be K. J. Oatis, Shannon Oatis, Brock Radicioni, Duane Radicioni, Lucas Radicioni, Evan Tabor and Kale Tabor.
His family would like to express their gratitude for everyone's thoughts and prayers and especially the support and care provided by Essential Hospice.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Roberts's name to the charity of your choice. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
