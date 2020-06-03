Sue Marie (Johnson) Wiley 76, went home to be with the Lord on May 29, 2020, surrounded by family from complications of diabetes and traumatic injury. In hospice care prior to her death, Mom passed peacefully in her sleep. She was born in Baton Rouge, La on December 20, 1943.
She leaves her son, Wendell Wiley II and wife Stephanie Wiley; daughter Angela and family; grandson Zachary, granddaughters: Summer and fiancée Tyler, Amber and fiancée Sebastian, Grace, Alyssa and Alexis, great-grandchild Alexander and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Christian Monroe Johnson and mother Elizabeth Janie Morgan, step father Samuel Whitehead, brothers Roy, Christian (Sonny), and sisters: Ann, Phoebe, Alice and Dorothy.
Mom loved everyone in her own special way but most importantly, she loved all of her grandchildren and great-grandchild. They always made her laugh and smile as they had their own special connection.
Mother will be greatly missed but, all the memories we have shared with her will remain for all eternity.
A private celebration of life will be held at her son's home in Hitchcock, Texas for friends and family members a time to be determined.
