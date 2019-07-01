William Courtney Groce, “Court”, born January 21, 1943, and longtime resident of League City, Texas passed away peacefully with family by his side on June 27, 2019, in Kerrville, Texas following a short illness. Court was a direct descendant of Jared Ellison Groce who settled along the Brazos River in 1822, as one of Stephen F. Austin’s “Old Three Hundred” colonist.
He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, he spent his working career with Schlumberger, retiring after 30 years. He spent his retirement enjoying his hill country ranch, caring for the land and wildlife. Court enjoyed boating, hunting, and fishing, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Nell Groce; and his father, John Courtney Groce.
He is survived by his love and longtime companion, Patsy Ann Ferguson; his son, Leonard and wife Erin; grandson, Everett (of Kerrville, Texas); brother, John Paul Groce and wife Debbie; nieces, Lindsay Groce and Kelly Groce (of League City, Texas).
Visitation will be at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 E. Main St, League City, Texas on Tuesday, July 2nd for family 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., and friends are welcome from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday July 3rd at Crowder Funeral Home with interment following at Forest Park East in Webster, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.