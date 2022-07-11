FRIENDSWOOD, TX — Thomas Blair Albrecht, 78, of Friendswood, TX, formerly of Hershey, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in the HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Webster, TX.
Born in Philadelphia on July 31, 1943, he was the son of the late Blair Robson Albrecht and Deborah Smedley Albrecht. Thomas retired after 32 years as a professor in Microbiology at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX. He also completed research for NASA. Thomas received his Bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University, Provo, UT; his Master's from Penn State University, State College, PA; and his Doctorate in Microbiology from Harvard University, Cambridge, MA. He loved to spend time with his dogs, enjoying nature.
Thomas is survived by one daughter, Christina Albrecht of Thibodaux, LA; two sons, Thomas E. Schoenzart of Colorado, and Alan W. Albrecht of Westernport, MD; three grandsons, Gunnar Albrecht, Carson Albrecht and Isaac Albrecht Schmidt; one sister, Deborah L. Albrecht of Penobscot, ME; four brothers, Jonathan A. Albrecht of Penobscot, ME, Stephen S. Albrecht of Sunderland, VT, Robert H. Albrecht of Bennington, VT, and James A. Albrecht husband of Nathalie of Elkton, MD; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by two brothers, David S. Albrecht and Charles W. Albrecht.
A graveside service will be held Friday, July 15, 2022, at 2 PM in the Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, 352 South Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA. Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown, is entrusted with his arrangements.
