Linda Sylvia Hegmann, 72, of Galveston, Texas, passed away peacefully on December 19th, 2018 in La Marque, Texas.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday January 12th, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home - 1201 23rd Street, Galveston, TX 77550.
Linda was born in Galveston, Texas to Manuel and Lilia Martinez on February 25th, 1946. She went to school in Galveston where she graduated from Ball High School. She worked as a Teacher in Special Education for Galveston Independent School District for over 20 years. She was involved in countless special education programs with GISD throughout her career.
Linda truly lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, having her morning coffee or lunch with friends, spending time with her significant other and enjoying as much time as she could with her best friend and brother John Martinez. Linda had a way of reaching people in her own unique and positive way and she will be missed by many.
Linda is preceded by her parents, Manuel and Lilia Martinez; brothers; Rudy Martinez and Manuel Martinez Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Lilia Christine Scallon, Linda Jaeger, Krista Hegmann; son; William Hegmann; brothers; John Martinez and Gilbert Martinez; sister; Lillie Ingram; Grand Children; Kaylan Roque, Trey Roque, Lauren Hegmann, Deborah Jaeger, Evangeline Jaeger, Ryan Isabel Scallon, Clark Scallon, Esequiel Salazar, Jailen Hegmann, Kendall Hegmann, Blakely Hegmann, Tawana Russell, Mary Russell, 6 great grand children as well as countless nieces, nephews and cousins.
