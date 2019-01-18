Bill (W.D.) Campbell, 77, of Texas City passed away on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. He was born June 20, 1941 in La Marque, Texas to Earl and Annie Campbell.
Bill was a Proud Student of La Marque High School from 1956 – 1960 “Go Tigers”. He was an owner of Lawn Masters; and he retired from Galveston Shipbuilding as a Supervisor, he was Past Masters of the La Marque Lodge #1325, Past Commander of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Past Commander of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil Wars, a member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas, Order of the Confederate Rose, Galveston County Historical Commission, Galveston County Museum Board, Order of Eastern Star #949 and John B. Hood #50 Confederate Color Guard.
He was a Patriotic Loyal American and had a significant life accomplishment. Bill loved the outdoors, hunting and especially fishing and playing games with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
WD is survived by his wife of 51 years, Diana L. Campbell, children: Clyde Burns (Kim), Robin Glines (Luke), Cody (Bubba) Campbell and Shannon Campbell; grandchildren: Blake Hudgens and fiance’ Michele Webb, Amber Robertson and partner Randy Sullivan, Brooke Franke (Alex), Kathryn Burns and James Burns; great grandchildren: Brice, Koa and Gauge Hudgens, E.J. Gonyea, Ravyn and Falyn Sullivan, sister-in-law Laura Johnson and her children and grandchildren: the mother of his children, Joan Bell and her children, Peyton Henny and Jerilyn Gaines and all his brothers of Lodge #1325.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Swayam Prakash, Dr. Cantu and Dr. Gordon Martin for their compassionate care through the years.
A visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. A Masonic Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Interment will follow at the La Marque City Cemetery under the Auspices of the Masonic Lodge La Marque #1325. Luncheon will follow at the Masonic Lodge #1325 in La Marque.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Legion Post # 89 in Texas City.
