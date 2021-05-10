SANTA FE — Gary Shaw passed peacefully in his sleep at his home in Santa Fe on May 1st 2021 he is very loved and will be missed.
The memorial will be Wednesday May 12th, 5pm-8pm, burial will be Thursday may 13th 2pm. Services will be at forest park east in Webster, TX. He is now camping in the sky with bugout gear. Rest in heaven Gary
