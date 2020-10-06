(Matriarch OF THE PHILLIP FAMILY) September 7, 1922 – September 29, 2020.
Denise Reine Phillip was born on September 7, 1922 to Adele Larchot and Gilbert Layard on the Caribbean Island of Fort De France Martinique. She fell asleep in death on September 29, 2020. At the age of 12 she moved to the islands of Trinidad and Tobago where she met and married Leo Albert Phillip from this union came 10 children of which 5 have passed away along with Leo Albert Phillip.
December 1978 she migrated to Winnipeg Canada while there, she continued her studies of the Bible with Jehovah witness, on April 10, 1981 she dedicated her life to Jehovah God and was baptized as one of Jehovah’s witness, shortly thereafter she move to Galveston Texas, where she stayed busy in JEHOVAH’S service, she was employed and retired from GISD.
Denise was a hard worker, caring and loving mother, she loved to travel, her last flight was to New York in February of 2019. She loved music and she loved to dance. Her house never missed a bottle of wine because she had a glass of wine with her dinner every night. She often said “As a Martiniquecan, this is what French people do to keep us living long.” Above everything, she loved her God Jehovah. She often served with sister Edmond on 35 street in Galveston, by Frank’s store with the awake and watchtower.
She left to cherish her memories: HER ONE AND ONLY SISTER: Janet Mohammed, two nieces, Lisa Dann and Michelle Lum Young, DAUGHTERS: Mary (Kirth) Phillip, Victoria (Lennox) Howell, SONS: John (Esla) Phillip, Errol (Pearl) Phillip, Isidore Phillip, BELOVED GRANDDAUGHTERS: Gillian, Tasha, Juliette, Lisa, Tameko, Anuska, Anya, Lilly, Autumn, Spring, Summer, Winter, BELOVED GRANDSONS: Kirth Jr, Kevin, Desron Errol, Terrance, Jerome, Justin, Colin, Jason, Larry Phillip (deceased), Holly, Dereck, Rodrick (Rambo), Gerald, Michael, Andrew, Terry, BELOVED GREAT GRANDDAUGHTERS: Meya Phillip, Giselle, Tiffany, Victoria, Jamylia, RayAnne, Alicia, Jenell, Shelley BELOVED GREAT GRANDSONS: Javon, Stefan, Johann, Nigel, Lil D, Kirt, Kendell, Kareem, Kerwin, Kamari, Stirlin, Stefan and her newly born great grandson (KJ) Kevin Bernard Phillip Jr, along with a host of other Granddaughters, Grandsons and several great Grands. she will be miss dearly.
SPECIAL THANKS TO: Amed Hospice Group, the East Galveston congregation of Jehovah’s witnesses, Cheryl and Jesse Cummins, her children of another mother Everill, Donna, Lilia and Kennedy Compton, Annabelle Goodridge, Carli & Charmain Rivers Williams, Sharon Rivers, Karl & Marcia Gomez George and Margie & Chris, Debra Phillip, Busy Bee Taxi & Crunchy of Galveston, and The rest of Mary’s silent army.
Virtual Memorial Service to be held October 10th, 2020 at 1pm Central Standard Time. Join Zoom Meeting https://jworg.zoom.us/j/89270114154
Dial by your location+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) Meeting ID: 892 7011 4154 Passcode: 234693
