On Monday, September 28, Mary Lee Moore passed away at age 97.
Mary Lee was born on April 24, 1923 in New Orleans, Louisiana to William Emerson Ridgeway and Clelie Claire (Hymel) Ridgeway.
She attended Brewer W. Key Elementary School, Lovenberg Junior High and she graduated from Ball High in 1940. She was a talented artist and learned her ceramics skills at Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans, Louisiana. Leaving Galveston to return by train to Newcomb after holidays, she was introduced by a mutual acquaintance to David W. Moore who was returning to Tulane. He later proposed and they were happily married for 57 years. Together they raised five daughters and two sons.
After leaving school, she, along with her sister, Lucie Ridgeway, was in the first group of women to receive radio operators licenses from the Federal Communications Commission. She served as radio operator at KXYZ (Houston) while young men were fighting in World War II.
Her children have her to thank for their love of the beach, beachcombing, seashells, seabeans, flotsam and jetsam. Additionally, as soon as they were able to print their names, she took them to the Rosenberg Library to get their own library card, thus initiating their lifelong love of libraries, books and reading.
Mary Lee was preceded in death by her parents William and Clelie Ridgeway, her husband, David, sisters Lucie Ridgeway Hastings and Ann Ridgeway, daughter Clelie Moore, infant granddaughter Olivia Simmons.
She is survived by her brother, William Emerson Ridgeway, Jr. of Arlington, Texas.
Surviving children are Virginia M. Oliver - David, David W. Moore, Jr. - Aida, Mary M. Kane - Joseph, Theresa M. Rogers - Philip, Michael R. Moore - Diane, Katherine E. Moore – Scott Simmons
Surviving grandchildren are Marcia Moore, David William Moore III - Amy, Nicholas Doe Moore - Jennifer, Mary Clelie Lyons - Michael, John Joseph Kane - Katharine, Emily Claire McCausland - Milo, Kristian Holtane Rogers - Christy, Sarah Michelle Moore, Aidan Wiley Simmons, Mitchell Mackenzie Simmons, Tessa Kiley Simmons.
Surviving great grandchildren are Abby Renee Moore, David W. Moore IV, Kendall Lee Moore, Skylar Cade, Donovan Jeffrey Moore, James Ridgeway Moore, Ryan Nicholas Moore, Clelie Victoria Moore, Joseph John Kane, Ian Jerome Kane, Samuel Patrick Kane, Emily Elizabeth Lyons, Connor Michael Lyons, Ella Claire McCausland, Brian Ripley Rogers.
The family would like to thank caregivers Sandra Duhon and Debra Cooper for their loving care and support. Also thanks to the numerous and wonderful caregivers who provided excellent home care prior to the move to her nursing facility. And a special thanks to Carmen Rodriguez for many years of help and friendship.
Memorial service details are pending due to current travel concerns.
Donations in Mary Lee’s name may be made to the following, or to the charity of your choice:
https://rosenberg-library.org/donate/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.