William (Bill) Sowell, 94, of Texas City, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at The Cottages at Clear Lake.
Bill was born March 21, 1925 in Fairy, Texas to William and Lula Sowell. He honorably served on active duty in the U.S. Army during WWII from 1943 – 1946 and during the Korean Conflict from 1950 – 1952. He received an Honorable Discharge at rank of Master Sergeant.
Prior to joining the military, Bill worked with his family as a sharecropper on a 160-acre farm near Iredell, Texas and attended Iredell High School. After serving his country proudly, Bill went to work at Union Carbide Corporation in Texas City, Texas and retired in 1990 after 42 years of hard work and loyal service.
He enjoyed bowling, going to casinos with family and friends, watching old westerns, cheering for the Astros and spending time with his family.
Bill is preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Billie Ann Sowell; parents, William and Lula Sowell; brother, Jack Sowell; sisters, Lorena Mingus and Lillard France.
He is survived by his son, Steven Sowell and wife Darah; daughter, Kelli Skinner and husband Mike; grandsons, Ross Sowell and Kevin Sowell; brother, Douglas Sowell and wife Pat, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 with funeral services to begin at 11:00 a.m. Services will be held at First Church of God located at 2209 29th St. N., Texas City, TX 77590. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ross Sowell, Kevin Sowell, Doyle Fletcher, Doyle Fletcher, Jr., John Tyler Fletcher, Ryan Carnes and Ken Carnes.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the wonderful caregivers and staff at The Cottages at Clear Lake and also the A-Med Hospice team.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC. 20090-6011 in the name of William (Bill) Sowell or by Calling 800-272-3900.
Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, and will be greatly missed by all.
