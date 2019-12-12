Patricia Ann Kellum-Reeves, known to all that loved and cared about her as “Nanna Pat”, of Texas City, Texas, passed away on 28 November 2019, at the age of 82. She was born on February 8, 1937 in Lacon, Illinois to John Zinn and Leona Hickey.
She was respected as one of the kindest, good-hearted, thoughtful, and strongest women you could ever meet. She worked hard all her life beginning with picking cotton as a teenager in the fields of Illinois all the way through retiring from Amoco Oil as an Operations Supervisor in 1992. Beyond retirement as a loving, caring, and helpful Nanna to all.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Hickey, Doris Hickey, Marion Hickey, Rosalyn Zinn; and brothers, Robert Hickey, John Milton, and Keith Hickey.
She is survived by daughters, Judy Casteel, Debbie Molina (Johnny); sons, DeWayne Kellum (Missy), Glenn Kellum (Darlene) and Larry Reeves (Tara). “Nanna Pat” is also fondly remembered by her 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
A Celebration of Patricia’s life will be held at 4:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 14th, at the Country Place Plano Clubhouse, located at 3600 Country Place Drive, Plano, TX 75023.
