PLANO — Rita Dianne Simpson Gonzales age 62, beloved mother, sister, and aunt, took her final breath on January 11, 2022 in Carrolton, Texas after a brief illness. Memorial services are 3:00pm Saturday January 22, 2022 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
She was born on April 2, 1959, in Galveston, Texas, to Esther Moreno and James Simpson. After graduating from Ball High School, she married the love of her life, Roberto “Robert” Gonzales. They made a warm and loving home together before his life was cut tragically short.
Rita was a lifelong resident of Galveston and a longtime employee of Palais Royal before she retired and moved to Plano, Texas, in 2021.
She had a challenging life, but she bore it with strength and good humor and without complaint. She looked for the good in people and took joy in the blessings of family and the small pleasures of each day. She helped others in their time of need, and distributed food at a local pantry. She was a deeply compassionate person.
Rita loved knitting and crocheting baby blankets for relatives and friends. Her banana pudding and Pumpkin Gooey Butter Cake were eagerly anticipated—and devoured—at family get-togethers.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, and by siblings James “Jimbo” Simpson, Tina Simpson, Deborah Simpson, and Guillermo Vasquez.
Rita is survived by her loving sons, Robert Simpson of Galveston and his children Marcos, Alan, Maria, Sabrina, and Zoe; Marcus Gonzales of Galveston; Steven Gonzales (Tasha) of Plano and their children Mya, Maria, Jakobe, and Jordan; and Phillip Gonzales of Plano; and by her siblings, Graciela (Jeffrey) Moreno Coplon of Old Saybrook, Connecticut; Denise (Raul) Castro of Columbia, Maryland; and Charles (Debra) Simpson of Hitchcock, Texas; and by seven great-grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Rita’s memory to LULAC Council #151, P.O. Box 3344, Galveston, TX 77552, or Knights of Columbus, Msgr. Chataignon Council 9978, PO BOX 3331, Galveston TX 77552
