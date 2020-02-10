Ronnie Lee Blackmon

April 4, 1944 - February 3, 2020

Ronnie was a Vietnam War Veteran, serving in the USMC. He modeled a strong work ethic through many professional and entrepreneurial ventures over the years, he loved sports cars, and he was an avid competitive racquetball player. He dedicated his life to God, and he dearly loved his family.

Ron is joining one of his children, Travis Leushner, in Heaven, and is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Brenda Wells-Blackmon; his children, Paige Leushner-Doty, Troy Blackmon, Sammie Blackmon-Wankan, and Daniel Blackmon, as well as ten grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held on February 15, 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Hitchcock.

