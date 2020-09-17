GALVESTON—
Johnavus LeAsiaron Brooks "Jay", 19, went home to be with the Lord suddenly on September 7, 2020, at UTMB in Galveston, Texas.
Family and Friends are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday, September 19, 2020, with a visitation from 9-10:30 A.M. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, followed by a graveside service at 11:00 A.M. at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, Texas.
He was born February 18, 2001, to Brandy Brooks and Derrick Sears in Marksville, LA.
He was a resident of Marksville, Louisiana for 9 years. He later moved to Galveston, Texas, with his mother and siblings where he resided until God called him home. He was a 2020 graduate of Ball High School.
He was preceded in death by his maternal great grandparents: Joesph and Lee Ester Lyons; maternal great aunt: Patricia Lyons Cane; maternal cousin: Calvin Lyons; maternal grandfather: Andrew Alexander III; great aunt: Shelia Alexander, and great grandparents: Andrew II ( Edna) Alexander.
He leaves cherished memories with his devoted family son: Donte’ ( Shieana), mother: Brandy Brooks, father Derrick Sears Sr., sisters: Lakneana Brooks, QuanAsia Dixon, Aquanleen Dixon, Sole’ Alexander, Destiny Jackson, Breanna Dixon, Derrica Jackson, Justice Christmas, Shonderica Bazile, Tyra Brown; brothers: Decorein Sears, Deric Sears Jr.; uncles: Tony (Yolanda) Brooks, Anthony Morgan; aunt: Lakesha ( Christopher) Triggs, grandparents: maternal - Diana ( Harold ) Lyons and paternal - Bridgette Sears; great aunts: maternal - Alice Lyons, Cindy Warner; great uncles: maternal - Larry Lyons, Leonard ( Clara) Lyons, Edgar Gills, Gary Alexander., maternal cousins: Yolanda ( Jesse) Kelly and Georgezetta Lyons and a host of beloved cousins, great-great aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.
