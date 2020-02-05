Rosalie O’Neal passed away peacefully in Trinity, Texas on February 2, 2020. She was born May 6, 1947 in Queens, New York to Frank and Edna (Miller) Farmilette.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Frank Farmilette, Jr.
Rosilie is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, James Milton O’Neal; son, James O’Neal and wife Lori; son, John O’Neal and wife Stephanie; grandchildren, Connor (22), James Patrick, Jr. (20), Avery (14), Cade (13), Carson (11), and Colton (7); brother, Mike Farmilette; and twin brother, Mark Farmilette. Numerous extended family and friends also survive.
A memorial service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in League City, Texas. A Mass in her honor will also be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Trinity, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
