Larry Eugene Simpson, Sr., was born June 26, 1964 at John Sealy Hospital to Louis and Shirley Simpson, Jr.
Larry graduated from La Marque High School in 1982 and was an avid baseball star who went on to showcase his talents at Texas Southern University.
Larry’s fight with several illnesses lead him to be called home to glory on May 21, 2019.
Larry will have a viewing at St John Baptist Church, 2917 Sealy St, Galveston, TX 77550 on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Services will be held immediately after the viewing, and at a later date Larry will be laid to rest at Lake View Cemetery.
